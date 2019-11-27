The Waverly Public Library would like to thank the Greater Waverly Kiwanis Club for sponsoring our new Science Wednesday programs.
The Grout Museum District will be coming in four more times throughout the school year to present live science demonstrations. The schedule will be: Super Cold on Jan. 8, Snakes Alive! on Feb. 12, Charge It Up! on March 11 and Kitchen Science on April 8.
These will take place from 2:30–3:30 p.m. (early outs for Waverly-Shell Rock) and are free and open to all. For more information, call the Waverly Public Library at 319-352-1223.