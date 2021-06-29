Here are the rest of this week’s summer programs with the Waverly Public Library:
Tuesday, June 29:
Children – 10 a.m. Sensory Time
Children – 11:30 a.m. Read & Feed (bring lunch and hear a story)
Children – 12:30 p.m. STEAM (science program for grades 1-4)
Teens – 1 p.m. Candy Sushi Creation
Adults – 6:30 p.m. Art in the Garden (mosaic pots, registration full)
Teens – 7 p.m. Bonfire
Wednesday, June 30:
Children – 10 a.m. Lap Storytime
Teens – 10 a.m. Harry Potter Read-Along
Teens – 1 p.m. Frisbee Golf at Brookwood Park
Children – 2 p.m. Group Play – Obstacle Course
Thursday, July 1:
Children – 10 a.m. Music Storytime
Children – 11:30 a.m. Read & Feed
Teens – 7 p.m. Board Games/Giant Games