Giant Games

Teens can try their hand at some giant games on July 1.

 Courtesy photo

Here are the rest of this week’s summer programs with the Waverly Public Library:

Tuesday, June 29:

Children – 10 a.m. Sensory Time

Children – 11:30 a.m. Read & Feed (bring lunch and hear a story)

Children – 12:30 p.m. STEAM (science program for grades 1-4)

Teens – 1 p.m. Candy Sushi Creation

Adults – 6:30 p.m. Art in the Garden (mosaic pots, registration full)

Teens – 7 p.m. Bonfire

Wednesday, June 30:

Children – 10 a.m. Lap Storytime

Teens – 10 a.m. Harry Potter Read-Along

Teens – 1 p.m. Frisbee Golf at Brookwood Park

Children – 2 p.m. Group Play – Obstacle Course

Thursday, July 1:

Children – 10 a.m. Music Storytime

Children – 11:30 a.m. Read & Feed

Teens – 7 p.m. Board Games/Giant Games