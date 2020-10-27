Local author Gail Kittleson will join the Waverly Public Library virtually to present a workshop on how to write your memoirs.
This workshop will help you understand the unique, transformative power of memoir work and the requirements for memoir writing. Gail will delve into understanding recollections from the past by borrowing fiction-writing techniques.
The workshop will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 on Zoom. A link to the meeting will be posted on the Waverly Public Library’s Facebook page on the day of the event.