The Waverly Public Library is excited to begin offering Browsing Hours by appointment.
Call the library at (319) 352-1223 or email at waverly@waverly.lib.ia.us to reserve your one-hour time slot. Browsing Hours are available from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. (with the last appointment being 5-6 p.m.), Monday-Friday at this time.
During your reserved hour, you may browse the stacks and check out items. Appointments to use the computers are managed separately and require a separate reservation. Families may come together for their appointment, but please note that toys from the children’s area are currently stored away.
Drive-through and delivery orders are still being accepted. The availability of all services remains contingent on local COVID-19 numbers and the safety of all patrons and staff.