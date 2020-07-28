Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Library shelves

Call the library and reserve your one-hour time slot to come into the library, browse the stacks, and check out materials.

 Courtesy photo

The Waverly Public Library is excited to begin offering Browsing Hours by appointment.

Call the library at (319) 352-1223 or email at waverly@waverly.lib.ia.us to reserve your one-hour time slot. Browsing Hours are available from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. (with the last appointment being 5-6 p.m.), Monday-Friday at this time.

During your reserved hour, you may browse the stacks and check out items. Appointments to use the computers are managed separately and require a separate reservation. Families may come together for their appointment, but please note that toys from the children’s area are currently stored away.

Drive-through and delivery orders are still being accepted. The availability of all services remains contingent on local COVID-19 numbers and the safety of all patrons and staff.