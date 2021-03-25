The Waverly Public Library will move from appointment-only access to limited capacity browsing and computer use Monday, March 29.
The public will be able to visit the library any time during regular hours with no appointment. Once building capacity is reached, visitors will need to wait to enter until others leave.
Patrons are asked to limit visits to one hour. During that hour, patrons can browse and use the public computers. Updated library hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday,.
Drive-through pick-up and delivery of library materials will still be available. Simply call or email with a list of up to 10 items (books, DVDs, audiobooks, cake pans, backpacks, games, etc.). Items can also be requested by placing them on hold in the online catalog. Staff members will get your order ready, and you will receive a notice when it is ready for pickup.
Our online eBook, eAudiobook and eMagazine collections are always available through the Libby app. Check out our website at www.waverlyia.com/public-library/digital to find this collection and more.
The availability of all services remains contingent on the number of COVID-19 cases in our area and the safety of both staff and patrons. Library staff members are available to answer questions and provide assistance at 319-352-1223 or waverly@waverly.lib.ia.us.