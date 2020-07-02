The Waverly Public Library staﬀ have certainly been staying busy.
We have rolled out our first-ever online Summer Challenges through Beanstack to keep everyone engaged and entertained this summer, and we’ve seen an excellent response with 711 readers signed up as of this writing.
We are also currently oﬀering book and material pick up through our outdoor, drive-thru window, as well as through home deliveries. We’ve also been answering various tech questions over the phone, answering general questions through phone and email, and facilitating one-hour appointments for computer use.
In early July, we are looking at beginning Browsing Hours, which will be reserved in advance and allow patrons into the library to browse and check out materials. Take a look at what each librarian has to say about their work lately:
Kris Fagre, Outreach Librarian
Question: What do all of these area residents have in common? An elderly couple who prefer staying home but miss reading their favorite authors. A busy family with a hectic schedule who are planning a family movie night. A home daycare provider who wants to continue bringing the love of reading to her young charges.
If you answered “Home Delivery of library materials,” you’d be right. We are happy to provide contactless home delivery of library materials to your home, just for the asking! So whether because of health concerns or busy schedules, call the library and let us bring our books to you! We deliver to everyone: retirement centers, home daycares, busy families... call and let us bring the library to you.
Ryan Webster, IT Librarian
I have been busy working with our Systems Administrator on completing several technology projects that were already in the works before the library even closed but are now able to be finished much faster. This includes self-checkout stations and a computer management system that allows patrons to simply sit down and scan their card to log on to the computer. These are very exciting projects that will help our patrons and staff stay safe during future reopening steps.
Bethany Nelson, Information Services Librarian
I’ve been working with Ryan to supplement our online book, audiobook, magazine, and movie collections. We have been adding copies of digital books with long hold lists to alleviate that wait time and get those great reads in your hands faster. I’ve also been helping clear out our new book cataloging backlog, keeping up our social media presence, writing press releases, and helping out with the day-to-day operations! Getting our new Beanstack Summer Challenge programs ready was my biggest task of late, and I have been so happy to see people sign up and be excited about it.
Lindsey Kuhlmann, Librarian
I have been busy cataloging and processing new books for patrons who have been eagerly looking for new material to read. I have also been getting interlibrary loan requests from other libraries ready for patrons and answering the phone and getting book orders ready to be picked up.
Emily McClimon, Children’s Services Librarian
Helping to assemble new activity kits each week has been fun, and it’s been great to see the response we’ve received! I’ve also been ordering new materials, promoting the new Summer Challenges to local families, taking books to local daycares, and working with our Friends group and Cedar River Readers group. In my new role, I’ve been discussing new ways to reach the youth of our community, and I’ve really enjoyed helping people over the phone and through email find a great book to read.
Kathy Schaufenbuel, Circulation Services Librarian
I have been learning the acquisitions process of ordering items for the library. I am also filling in on checking the new items in and eventually readying them for checkout after cataloging. It is also the end of the budget year, so I’ve been assisting with invoices, making sure everything is accounted for with our bookkeeper. Last but not least, I also help where needed with the phones, requests, readers’ advisory, drive thru and a few deliveries. It’s so nice to talk with our public again
Zack Leisinger, Teen Services Librarian
I’ve been working on our activity kits, which are new each week for all ages. I am learning the ropes of my new role as Teen Librarian and helping out in our day-to-day work with drive-through orders, phone calls, and reader’s advisory.