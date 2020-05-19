Starting June 1, 2020, the Waverly Public Library will reopen the drive-thru window for patrons to pick up prearranged book and material orders.
Prearranged delivery of materials will also be available starting on June 1 for those who do not feel safe leaving their homes for any reason. We are still determining the radius for delivery, so please call if you have questions.
To take advantage of either service, members of the public will need to call the library at (319) 352-1223 one business day prior to their desired pick up or delivery day and give the librarian a list of what materials they would like. At this time, there is a maximum pickup and delivery number of 10 items per order.
Pickup and delivery will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday. The outdoor, drive through return drops will also be reopened starting the day after Memorial Day, May 26, at 9 a.m. Dates for all services are subject to change based on significant fluctuations in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bremer County.
The library building will not open at this time. However, further reopening steps are part of a phased plan that is currently in place, which takes into account local, state, and national health organizations and their suggestions for safe business practices, area case numbers, and the availability of cleaning and protective supplies, many of which are currently on backorder.
We are very excited to be able to get books, movies, and more out to the public starting June 1, and we will stay in communication regarding any further reopening steps.