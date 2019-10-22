The Waverly Public Library has partnered with the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way to collect gently used coats that will be distributed to children in our community who are in need.
The drop box for coats is located in the lobby of the Waverly Public Library, and coats will be accepted through Oct. 31. Both organizations would like to thank Press Rite Dry Cleaners, who has generously offered to clean the coats at no charge.
If your child is in need of a coat, please visit wsrunitedway.org/coats to request one. If you have any questions, give the library a call at (319) 352-1223. Let’s send warm wishes to all this winter.