Thank you Waverly area residents for supporting the Waverly Lions Club with your many good feelings and financial support. The Waverly Lions are some 40-citizens who eagerly ‘Do Our Best’ to serve.
A fact: 100% of the monies raised by our fundraising efforts must be and are returned in services to the citizens in need in our community.
Therefore we announce our upcoming fundraisers: “White Cane Days” on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 21-22 at the Waverly Fareway. The Lions will be accepting financial contributions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. We will also be holding one of our three annual Pancake Breakfasts on Sunday, Sept. 20 at the 4-H building.
Just a reminder to everyone about the programs Lions support with your monies. We provide support towards Childhood Cancer and Diabetes Awareness, Environmental efforts, Hunger issues and Vision and Hearing needs.
Locally the Waverly Lions also support building ramps for the handicapped and shelters in Waverly parks. We provide scholarships for W-SR students, do Vision Screening for all area preschoolers, work at the Waverly Senior Citizens Center, support the work of Habitat For Humanity and Cedar Valley Friends of the Family. There are many, many more services supported by the LIONS.
“Lions want you” to join our team if you are at least 18 years of age. Lions are adult male and female community-minded leaders. [If you are in high school and wish to be involved in our LEO Club – contact Lion Stephen Becker.] The Waverly Lions Club meets the second & fourth Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. at Peace United Church of Christ. You are always invited to attend any gathering of the Lions to enjoy the fun and service for all.
Waverly Lions Club: More than meetings.
For more information contact Lion Stephen Becker at lionstephenb@mediacombb.net or Lion Mark Trax at mfcharles9@gmail.com.