A Waverly man was among eight charged by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office as part of a crime ring that made multiple break-ins throughout rural Black Hawk County, Sheriff Tony Thompson announced Thursday.
Robert Connally, 33, faces a single count of second-degree burglary. He joins Kevin Cruz Soliveras, 29, of Evansdale, who faces one count of second-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree burglary; Hasan Huskic, 29, of Waterloo, facing three counts of third-degree burglary, and a count each of first-degree theft, burglary to a motor vehicle, second-degree and third-degree attempted burglary and third-degree criminal mischief; Jose Rubio, 27, of Waterloo, who is wanted for second- and third-degree burglary and has charges pending for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; Kevin Pals, 28, of Waterloo, charged with three counts of forgery and one count of third-degree theft; Christopher Tyson, 30, of Waterloo, who is wanted on one count of forgery; Heidi Zuck, 35, of Waterloo, who is wanted for one count of credit card fraud, and Alysa Johnson, 28, of Independence, who is charged with forgery and methamphetamine possession.
These break-ins also involved municipalities throughout the county. The investigation was largely successful based on interagency cooperation which included investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and the Waterloo Police Department, including night shift uniformed patrol officers from both departments, and the assistance of investigators in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Grundy County, Tama County, Benton County, Marshall County, and Dubuque County.
“The amount of investigative hours, the mutual cooperation between agencies, and the sincere desire to hold accountable each and every person responsible for those residential burglaries makes me very proud to be able to announce this slew of arrests and charges today.” said Sheriff Thompson. “The partnerships we share with other investigating agencies and our officer’s desire to make these people answer for victimizing our citizens is what made this possible. This was hard core police work and dedicated investigating throughout.
“The victimization was not isolated to rural residences with these folks and unfortunately, we lost landmark businesses thanks to their idiocy. They will have a lot of time to contemplate the error of their ways. I am very proud of every officer and every agency involved in bringing these individuals to justice. In that vein, there are still a few we are looking for (active warrants issued) and still could use the public’s help to render the final arrests in these cases.”