A Waverly man, who suffered extensive trauma after a hit-and-run accident on Dec. 15, has succumbed to his injuries.
Dave Schmalz, 56, passed away Dec. 26, according to his lawyer.
Attorney Steve Egli said immediate family had been notified.
Friends are invited to gather to celebrate Schmalz's life at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at the Beach House, 110 E. Bremer Ave. in Waverly during karaoke night, said Tyson Beach, Schmalz’s employer and friend.
Beach said Schmalz loved show tunes, and especially Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”
“I listened to the lyrics and it seemed kinda fitting,” he said. “It will be Dave’s send-off.”
The community is invited to share stories and memories, Beach added.
Schmalz was found lying on the street in the 300 block of Second Street Southeast, just south of the Kaiser Corson Funeral Home building when police were called to the scene around 1 a.m. on Dec. 15.
After a weeklong investigation during which Waverly police asked the public to help, Michael Yeatman Jr., 23, of Waverly, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a serious misdemeanor.
Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell told Waverly Newspapers that the investigation determined Yeatman did not see Schmalz before striking him.
Pursell said Yeatman stopped the 1997 GMC pickup after realizing what had happened, and the passenger in his truck called 911. However, Yeatman left the scene, hence the charges.
Schmalz was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Community members organized various fundraisers to help with medical expenses for Schmalz.
Many described Schmalz as a staple in Waverly’s downtown community. He worked multiple jobs around town, mainly at the Beach House and The Other Place. He was a familiar face, walking to work and to the grocery store, as well as stopping at various downtown businesses to chat with owners.
“Dave is an icon in the community,” Ann Seggerman, owner of Renewed Purpose, a vintage store in town, told Waverly Newspapers earlier.
The news of his passing has steeped his friends and family in mourning.
Beach said he is still grappling with the shock of losing a friend.
“He is one of the greatest guys I know,” Beach told Waverly Newspapers. “He will be greatly missed.”