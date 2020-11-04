Mirroring some of the emotions over COVID-19 mitigation measures that were part of the pre-election debate, tensions ran high Monday night among Waverly City Council members when the public building mask policy was up for renewal.
One week after the council had its first in-person meeting since Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a public health emergency over the novel coronavirus, the seven policymakers did their monthly review of the regulations for visitors to certain city properties to cover their faces to help prevent the virus’ spread. It was extended another month by a 6-1 vote with At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider voting no.
City Administrator James Bronner told Mayor Adam Hoffman that city staff haven’t seen any concerns over the masking measures.
“We’ve been very good about this,” Bronner said. “The public has been very compliant. We’ve not had any complaints or challenges to this. It’s very quiet, actually, and so far, so good.”
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow attempted to show a printout of an epidemiological graph of the progress of the coronavirus in Bremer County, but he found it was a bit difficult to do so through the camera on his computer on Zoom. The seven day averages of new cases were low when the pandemic had its first “peak” in April and May, Drenkow pointed it out, but it has spiked in recent weeks.
“This is really not a time to let ourselves get complacent about what’s going on,” Drenkow said, “because we’re in a lot of trouble right now.”
Schneider asked what the metrics the city is aiming for to control the virus. He also said the media are “obsessed” over COVID-19 case numbers and hoped that they would do an investigative piece on PCR testing, which has revealed most of the positives.
“There’s something extremely suspect with the PCR testing that’s going on,” said Schnieder. “On the surface, it’s very suspect because they’re giving out values of yes-no or plus-minus. It’s either positive or it’s not.”
He said that using the PCR test — short for polymerase chain reaction which detects the genetic material of the virus — is “totally bogus and totally the incorrect way” to detect for COVID-19. He equated it to talking about a tornado without the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
Schneider alleged that the reason for the spike is that there is a policy that “chain-reacts” results.
“The data is so inconsistent — I mean, this is really, really terrible,” he said. “I’m actually not surprised. Why are we forcing the public to wear masks? Because some people can’t. They medically can’t.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said he got upset over Schneider’s assertions because a high school senior who is a friend of Birgen’s son was recently admitted to the hospital. Birgen didn’t identify the youth, but he said the teen’s oxygen levels were lower than required.
“It’s kind of saying, ‘It’s not as bad as all of that,’ is really setting me on edge,” Birgen said. “I realize that you’re looking at numbers and you’re trying to be effective in questioning, but these are real people who are being affected by this test.”
He also described those who were in attendance during the Oct. 26 study session in the Civic Center. Everyone on the council, all of the staff and this writer were properly wearing their masks over their mouths and noses with the exception of “one particular council member,” referring to Schneider.
“I think we really need to take this seriously and stop pretending that this is some kind of conspiracy to make us afraid,” Birgen said. “There are people dying. There are people’s grandparents and friends and colleagues dying. I think that trying to make light of it…
“There are experts who understand what these tests are saying. I think trying to create a tempest in a teapot — I think our policy is necessary.”
Birgen tried to answer Schneider’s question about metrics with a statement he’d like to see the positive case numbers fall below where they were in May. Drenkow added that ever since the lockdown in the spring, everyone at his business wears masks unless they’re at their own workstation with no one else within 6 feet of them.
“Metrics is that we come out of lockdown when we have… 14 straight days of declining seven-day average (of positivity) and there are less than six new cases in Bremer County over the last two weeks,” Drenkow said. “At this point, I think that’s going to be some time at the end of 2021 before we actually hit those metrics, but we’ve been impacted considerably by COVID cases.
“Yeah, I know, not a lot of people are dying. We’ve only had nine deaths here. We’ve had two deaths last week, but two deaths are two deaths too many. We’re still looking at about a percent and a half to 2% fatality rate on this.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore, who is a nurse, said what is missing from the city’s mitigation effort is encouraging hand-washing as well as teaching people to stay healthy.
“I hear very little about education and what does wearing a mask mean,” Beaufore said. “There’s no education out there. I think that’s where we’re failing here.”