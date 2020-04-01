In a Facebook post to his campaign page, Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman on Thursday afternoon has asked the contractor for a traffic study done at several of the city’s intersections to not use data collected over the last two weeks.
The post showed four photos of cameras posted on street signs along Bremer Avenue which are designed to capture the traffic at 33 intersections around the city. Snyder & Associates Inc., of Ankeny, is performing the study for a not-to-exceed fee of $158,100.
In his post, Hoffman said the cameras were installed earlier this month.
“It would be safe to say that our traffic in the city has been altered over the last two weeks when this data may have been collected,” Hoffman wrote. “It won’t take a traffic study to confirm that changes in traffic due to spring break and the COVID-19 pandemic have occurred during this period compared to what we may see later this fall.”
The mayor added that a majority of the costs for the project will cover the processing of the data into usable information for planning purposes.
“The city has taken the outside factors that have influenced the data collected into consideration and have instructed the traffic study contractor to not process the data gathered during this recent period,” Hoffman said, “thus resulting in not being charged for what would be useless data.”
He added that it might be interesting to see how spring break and a global health crisis might impact traffic in town, but it would be useless to plan for signal timing or other matters for the streets in Waverly. He asked for the study to be placed on the April 6 city council agenda, and the format is to be determined due to the ongoing emergency.
