In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and against the backdrop of national and worldwide protests, Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman signed a national pledge Friday that spells out measures of curtailing the use of force by police departments.
In a letter to the council and City Administrator James Bronner, Hoffman urged members to review the “8 Can’t Wait” pledge, which articulates steps to reduce use of force by police and increase accountability.
The initiative was proposed by Project Zero, an activist group that campaigns to reduce police violence, and former President Barack Obama’s foundation picked it up as a challenge to the nation’s mayors as part of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.
The alliance is asking mayors and city councils around the country to review their police departments’ use of force policies, engage communities by having a diverse range of input, experiences and stories, report findings to the community for review and feedback, and reform the use of force policies, according to the organization’s website.
Hoffman, a former Chief of Police in Tripoli, and a former police officer in Clarksville, prior to serving with the Colorado State Patrol, said he has not reviewed the Waverly Police Department’s policies since he took office in January.
He added he opted to take the national pledge because he thought it is important for him as mayor and for the council members, including the newcomers, to fully understand the existing policy.
“I don’t know if this council has ever reviewed the use of force policy,” he said. “Our policies could be just fine and sufficient, but it’s our due diligence to know what it says. We are the ones, not only the police department, that are going to be held accountable… was the policy robust enough? We are not going to jump to an assumption that everything is OK.”
Over the weekend, Hoffman was made aware that the pledge he had signed also included a step to defund police departments. He immediately reached out to the paper to state emphatically he disagrees with such a step.
That step is being considered in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed in police custody. Now-former Officer Derek Chauvin is now facing second-degree murder charges. Members of the Minneapolis City Council are considering defunding the department and reallocting monies toward “community initiatives that strengthen safety,” according to a report by WCCO-TV.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., along with other Democratic lawmakers, introduced sweeping legislation, which includes banning chokeholds, but does not advocate defunding police departments, according to media reports.
Hoffman said defunding police is not an option.
“Where does that get us?” he asked rhetorically. “What form of protection and service are we going to get if we were to do this. Somebody is breaking into your house, and who is going to provide this service if we were to do this?”
But Hoffman reiterated that he stands by the original eight principles of the pledge.
These include: de-escalation practices and continued communication; abandoning the use of oxygen- or blood-flow cutting techniques, such as chokeholds; intervening when other officers use excessive force; not shooting at moving vehicles; using force commensurate with the types of resistance and other descriptors such as age, size and disability; exhausting all reasonable measures before resorting to deadly force; giving verbal warning prior to the use of force such as shooting, tasing pepper spraying; and reporting each time force is used.
Hoffman said he spoke to Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell on Friday.
“He assured me that the policy meets those eight standards, but we can always review it to ensure we understand what it says,” Hoffman added.
Hoffman said as a former law enforcement officer, who is trained in the use of force, he finds what happened to George Floyd “outrageous.”
“The officers should be held accountable,” he said.