McDonald's in Waverly is undergoing a major interior remodel this spring.
Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, construction began on a new PlayPlace as the area is prepared for a brand-new toy. The new PlayPlace will feature new seating, a larger toy, expanded play area, and interactive electronic games for children.
During the entire construction process, the Drive Thru will remain open for customers. As construction proceeds, on March 30, the dining room and front counter will also close for renovations. Design plans include new flooring, seating, lighting, restrooms, a new front counter and digital menu displays for customer convenience.
As Waverly's McDonald's transitions to the McDonald's Experience of the Future, they will also be adding table service and ordering kiosks.
Scott Soifer, owner/operator of the Waverly McDonald's said, "We are excited to be re-investing in the Waverly community in such a big way. There has been tremendous growth in the area, and we are eager to be part of the growth and bring all our guests a modern and refreshed experience with additional choices."
The entire project is expected to be completed before the end of April, with the Drive Thru open to serve customers throughout this process. The Waverly crew and managers are ready to serve each and every person who comes through the Drive Thru the same great McDonald's food they love during construction.
General Manager Sarah Wrogg commented, "Our crew is anxious to see the end result, but we will miss seeing our regular customers inside over the next few weeks. We're up for the challenge of increased customers through our Drive Thru and are prepared to serve food faster than ever before!"
According to Soifer, "We understand this is a difficult time with the Coronavirus affecting the daily lives of our customers, as well as our employees. However, we are committed to serving our community and our employees during this crisis to the best of our ability.
"We are focused on protecting our employees while continuing to serve those in our community who rely on us. At the same time, we are also looking forward to the future, when we can put this crisis behind us. This has been a long-planned reinvestment and we are ready to move forward with this project, a project that will enhance the McDonald's experience for our customers for years to come."
Waverly has been home to a Soifer Family McDonald’s since 1982. The store was originally located on 20th Street NW and was built by Sam and Barbara Soifer. In 2010, owner Scott Soifer decided to relocate the store to its current location at 1203 Fourth St. SW. This will be the store’s first major remodel since its relocation.
Soifer Family McDonald's restaurants are owned and operated by Scott and Lisa Soifer. Scott is the second generation is his family to operate McDonald's restaurants; he began working at a very young age cleaning tables and mowing the lawn. Scott continued learning each position, eventually becoming a restaurant Manager as he completed his degree at the University of Northern Iowa.
Today Soifer Family McDonald's includes a large and growing family of over 600 dedicated and hardworking crew, managers, and support staff operating 12 restaurants in Northeast Iowa. Reaching into the Cedar Falls, Center Point, Charles City, Hampton, Independence, Iowa Falls, New Hampton, Oelwein, Vinton, Waverly, and surrounding communities, Scott and his family work daily to continue the mission his parents started - to help our people grow, give back and to deliver an enjoyable dining experience for our guests.