Waverly’s Human Equity and Diversity Commission is no longer just a vision or a document in a folder.
It is a city commission with seven members, pending Monday night’s approval of the council.
It is a history-making step and a statement that Waverly is dedicated to inclusivity, Mayor Adam Hoffman said.
Unlike other city commissions, this one resides within the administrative department, the only one to do so, he added.
Hoffman said he wanted to involve the council members in the selection process up front even though city code allows the mayor to nominate commission members, who are then approved by the council.
“In the original nomination of the task force, the question was raised by Councilman Brian Birgen as to why the city council wasn’t consulted,” Hoffman told Waverly Newspapers Monday morning. “So as we know, the mayor does not have to consult with anyone regarding nominations for task forces. However, I felt doing that would expedite the process and give the council the information prior to the meeting.”
A task force, which went through several iterations last year, identified the goals and the scope of the commission.
The ordinance for creation of the commission allowed for seven members so the 11-applicant pool had to be narrowed down.
Waverly Newspapers reached out to the members. Many of those who spoke to the paper expressed their passion for equity, diversity and human rights, and their dedication to making a difference.
The paper will profile commission members in separate stories, as documenting their journeys would illuminate their roles on the city’s first commission dedicated to equity and diversity.
The members are: Lynda Abkemeier, an entrepreneur and staff member at St. Paul’s children’s ministry; Allison Banwart-Hales, an administrative assistant at St. Paul’s Lutheran School; Shane Blackledge, the ministry leader of Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program at Life Church in Waverly; Amy Kangas, a K-12 teacher at Hampton-Dumont, Matthew Moore, a college access professional at the UNI Center for Urban Education Upward Bound program; Tiffany Stouffer, a project manager at Wartburg College; and Nana Quaicoe, a Wartburg professor of economics at Wartburg College.
Councilwoman Heather Beaufore is the designated council liaison for the commission.
The vision for such a commission was rooted in the 2018 strategic planning meeting, when the need for the creation of such a body was first identified, Hoffman noted.
“It was never brought to the council chambers: Hoffman said. “I chose to bring it in, in 2018, there were not the incidents of 2020, that promnited making commissions and taking action, so now we look like we are being reactive when (if the commission had been acted on) in 2018, we could have been proactive.”