The facility is just 5 years old, but the Public Services Center for Operations and Disaster Response is getting its planned addition.
The Waverly City Council on Monday was expected to approve the plans and specifications for the 21,230-square-foot north expansion of the Public Works Department’s headquarters that will house the equipment for the street division, which is currently using the space planned for the water and sewer maintenance divisions.
The water and sewer crews currently use a 3,456-square-foot building at the Water Pollution Control facility just south of the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex. That building will be demolished later this year to make room for the planned wastewater treatment oxidation ditch.
According to memos in the agenda packet for Monday’s meeting, the initial cost estimate for the expansion was $2.66 million, which was upped to $2,856,306 due to inflation by the end of October.
The Farnsworth Group, of Waukee, which handled the bidding for the project, reported that it received eight bids all below estimates. Cresco Building Service was the low bidder at $1,877,900, just beating out the second-low bid of just less than $1.9 million from Peters Construction, of Waterloo.
The highest bid was $2.431 million from Larson Construction, of Independence, followed by King Construction, of Iowa Falls, at nearly $2.37 million. The other bidders were Cardinal Construction, of Waterloo, Jensen Builders, of Fort Dodge, Henkel Construction, of Mason City, and Kingland Construction, of Forest City.
With the bid, the total estimated cost of the project is $2,133,250. That includes a $231,250 fee for building design and administration with Farnsworth, $10,000 for material testing, $5,000 for contractor’s insurance, and $10,000 for project administration by Public Works.
The city plans to use $1.6 million in transfers from the water, sewer and solid waste funds from Fiscal Years 2016 to 2021, another $500,000 in transfers from the solid waste fund in FY 2022 and $50,000 from the water fund in FY 2022.
Further documents are planned to be finalized during the Feb. 1 meeting, and construction is planned to start in April with completion in November.
The original Public Services Center was built in 2015 and opened in early 2016 after three years of planning at a cost of $4.25 million. The facility was an upgrade of the former streets division building at 412 First Ave. SE.