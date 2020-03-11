The time of year has come when grasses convert to brighter shades of green, trees welcome some of their leaves back, and seeing your breath outside becomes more seldom.
Golfers are coming out of hibernation and returning to the links, and with them come some of the classic jokes that fill the space between drives and puts.
Larry Williams, a resident of Waverly, was quick to make his first jest before teeing off Wednesday morning along with Tom Brickman and Geary Eibey on the first day of the new season.
"We’ll shoot in the 70s. If it gets any colder than that, we don’t play," Williams said with a laugh.
More are sure to follow, because the Waverly Municipal Golf Course is now officially open for the spring.
After the course closed down shop in November for the winter — save a few open days when the weather permitted — golfers can now break out their golf shoes and try to shake off the rust that accumulated over the past few months.
"It feels fantastic," Williams said. "It really does. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I’m just thankful that spring came early, and the people at the Waverly Golf Course were smart enough to open it up for us."
Yes, they've been waiting for this, but they almost had to wait even longer.
As grey skies and rain showers plagued a dreary Tuesday, Wednesday's opening was put in doubt. You don't want the first day on the links to be a wet affair, after all.
But thanks to a course that naturally benefits from proper draining and a staff that was on top of things, opening day went on as scheduled, even though Wednesday was overcast.
"I don’t think (it will be wet)," Williams said. "This course drains really well. I don’t anticipate anything. If it was, they would probably not let us on the course. They're pretty protective of it, which they should be.
"With the wind we’ve had, it’s going to be dry enough. And like I said, the course drains really well."
Jordan David, the head golf professional at the club, said the weather prior to Tuesday was a big factor.
"The rain was big," David said. "Obviously this last weekend, 60 degree temperatures, that made a big difference. But we’re always ready to go. You work all winter long with not a lot going on. We’re excited for this and we’re ready for this. We can turn it around pretty quick."
The two other components of the group, Brickman and Eibey, are both residents of Janesville. Brickman and Eibey are brothers in law (though Williams said they take separate carts).
It's become common practice for the group to kick off the new season. Back when Davis was in high school, Williams was a pro shop attendant for the club, so in a way, Williams has earned the right to lead off.
But just because golf season has officially begun doesn't mean fierce competition is underway.
Most players didn't had many chances to practice during the winter, and although Williams' backyard is directly adjacent to the course, allowing him to get some swings in during December and January, Wednesday was just a chance to have fun and get back into the swing of things (the pun was intended).
"Today is just for fun," Williams said. "High 70s, low 80s — I’m happy with my game if I’m shooting that."
Right as 10 a.m. hit, the trio went through their drives and set off for the fairway on Hole 1.
Surely there was enough time during the drive from the tee box for some jokes along the way.