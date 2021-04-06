A Waverly native will be a “triple player” as his mother termed it in an upcoming episode of a series on FreeForm.
Dan Coffie, son of frequent Waverly Newspapers contributor Patricia Coffie, will be an extra on “Good Trouble” when it airs on the Disney-owned, teen- and young-adult-focused cable network April 21. He also serves as the series’ producer, as well as the episode’s production manager.
He will be the first one off of an elevator during a scene of the show that follows two young women going through the next chapters of their lives living in Los Angeles. The show stars Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez.
According to Patricia Coffie, the director of the episode needed one more extra to exit the elevator during a scene, a man before four women.
“The director had to use someone already through all of the safety protocols, looked at Dan and said, ‘How about you?’” Patricia Coffie wrote in an email to Waverly Newspapers.
“Good Trouble” airs at 9 p.m. Wednesdays on FreeForm and then streamed on Hulu the next day. The title of the episode is “She’s Back.”