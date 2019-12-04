The United Soccer Coaches released its 2019 NCAA Division III women's soccer all-region teams Monday, and Waverly's own Sarah Campbell was one of three Wartburg College athletes to make the list.
Campbell, a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, made the first team in the all-north region for her defensive work this season.
The sophomore, who won the American Rivers Conference defensive player of the week award three times this year, led the Knights with 10 assists and added three goals.
Campbell was an integral part of the Wartburg soccer team, which advanced to the NCAA Tournament round of 32 for the first time since 2015.