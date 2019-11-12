Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sarah Campbell

 Courtesy of Wartburg Athletics

Sarah Campbell, a Waverly native and a sophomore on the Wartburg College women's soccer team, won the American Rivers Conference's women's soccer defensive player of the week award, per a Tuesday press release

It's the third such honor for the Waverly-Shell Rock graduate, with all three coming this season. 

The award comes after Wartburg's shutout wins over Dubuque and Luther this past week, which earned the Knights the A-R-C tournament championship. 

Campbell recorded two assists in the win over Dubuque in the tournament semifinals.

Wartburg will host Concordia Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA regionals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Waverly. 

