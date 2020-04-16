The Rev. Dr. Kristian Kincaid, a native of Waverly, recently has his book, “Living with Grief, Bound by Sorrow, Wrapped in Comfort,” published by Concordia Publishing House.
The book chronicles his work as a pastor for over 30 years in the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod in tending to the grieving and also addresses his personal grief following the death of several loved ones, including his parents, his sister Karen, who was killed on 9/11 aboard Flight 77, and his brother Kasey. The book is one of comfort and hope.
Pastor Kincaid grew up in Waverly and is the son of the late Grant and Arlene Kincaid, who ran the Waverly Dress Club dry cleaning establishment for many years.
The book is available through Concordia Publishing House on Amazon. Pastor Kincaid currently serves Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dubuque.