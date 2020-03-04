Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Brady Leonard

Brady Leonard

 Courtesy of the American Rivers Conference

On Monday, the American Rivers Conference announced its athletes of the week, and a former Go-Hawk was honored.

Brady Leonard, a native of Waverly and a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, was named the ARC's baseball pitcher of the week. 

The award comes after the Simpson College sophomore lefty tossed 5 no-hit innings against Bethel (Minn.) on Feb. 27 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, which helped the Storm get their first win of the season. 

During his 5-inning stint, Leonard struck out four batters and walked only two. He played a considerable role in Simpson's first collective no-hitter since 2011. 

The award is Leonard's first. 

Simpson is back in action Saturday at Westminster (Mo.). 

Tags