On Monday, the American Rivers Conference announced its athletes of the week, and a former Go-Hawk was honored.
Brady Leonard, a native of Waverly and a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, was named the ARC's baseball pitcher of the week.
The award comes after the Simpson College sophomore lefty tossed 5 no-hit innings against Bethel (Minn.) on Feb. 27 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, which helped the Storm get their first win of the season.
During his 5-inning stint, Leonard struck out four batters and walked only two. He played a considerable role in Simpson's first collective no-hitter since 2011.
The award is Leonard's first.
Simpson is back in action Saturday at Westminster (Mo.).