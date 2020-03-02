On Sunday afternoon, the Missouri Valley Conference announced that Austin Phyfe, a redshirt sophomore on the Northern Iowa men's basketball team, was named the conference player of the week.
The honor comes after the Waverly native put together a solid two-game stretch in which he scored a total of 27 points, shot 62% from the field and posted 21 rebounds.
Against Evansville on Wednesday, Phyfe scored 10 points and added two assists, and he then scored 17 points on 8-of-15 shooting to help the Panthers to a win over Drake on Saturday. In the latter game, the redshirt sophomore tied a career high in rebounds with 18.
After his sophomore season in 2018-19 ended with an illness, Phyfe has come back strong and helped the Panthers win the MVC regular season title and secure a No. 1 seed in Arch Madness.
This season, Phyfe has averaged 11.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.