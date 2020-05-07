This is Lucy Hemann, whose grandmother, Jane Wollenzien, and her late husband, Fran, used to own the Waverly bakery. She is the daughter of Tessa, the Wollenzien’s only daughter, and her husband, Terry.
Lucy, who just turned 16, learned to love baking in the back of her grandparents’ shop, and now she is a sophomore in Spencer.
Like many teens, she is under quarantine, and hence, has some extra time on her hands.
Here is what she put together:
Get ingredients on charcuterie board. They include cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, red and green grapes, raspberries, blueberries, black and green olives on skewers, cheeses — gouda, goat, cranberry — crackers and pretzel chips, dips — cream cheese with red pepper jelly, hummus, summer sausage, honey ham and prosciutto, pistachio nuts, crusty bread and dipping oil, any types of veggies, etc. can be used.
An attractive arrangement on the board is important.
The charcuterie will be auctioned off for her church’s youth group as part of a fundraiser.