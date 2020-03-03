Included in the Jan. 30 edition of the Waverly Democrat was a 20-page puzzle book with 38 sponsored word search puzzles and one bigger puzzle on the back page that was used for a contest sponsored by Waverly Newspapers.
Hundreds of readers completed the contest puzzle and returned it for a chance at cash. Donna McNulty won the $100 grand prize, while Mary Jane Stanhope took home $50, and Marilyn Koelling earned $25.
We are in the midst of our annual bingo contest, with our February winners to be drawn very soon. We have enclosed the cards for March in today’s edition. Be watching for the numbers with the ads of the participating sponsors.