As has now become a tradition, Waverly Newspapers is going to host a candidate forum prior to the election.
The hour-long event will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the council chambers in City Hall.
All Waverly races are contested. First-term Mayor Dean Soash will be running against challenger Adam Hoffman; at-large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein will be facing off with business owner Matt Schneider; in Ward 2, Kris Glaser and Mike Hangartner, both newcomers, will vie for the seat vacated by Dan McKenzie; and Ward 4 will see a competition between incumbent Mike Sherer and newcomer Heather Beaufore.
The questions will be prepared by the newspaper and moderated by the newspaper editor Anelia K. Dimitrova and a co-moderator, a Wartburg student.
Readers are encouraged to submit questions to news@waverlynewspapers.com. The candidates will not see any of the questions ahead of the event. Community members are invited to attend the forum, which will be broadcast on the city's cable channel and live on the Waverly Newspapers Facebook page.