The staff at Waverly Newspapers were recognized with seven awards from the Iowa Newspaper Association during a virtual ceremony held Feb. 11.
Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the INA cancelled the usual in-person convention and banquet, usually held at the Des Moines Downtown Marriott Hotel, in favor of a tri-state online seminar held Feb. 4-5 and the virtual honors presentation.
Editor Anelia K. Dimitrova earned three awards individually. She earned first-place honors in Best Video for her piece “On Assignment with Anelia: On her 108th Valentine’s Day, Hilda plays the piano.” The video can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCcU7ypy1Yk.
The video was shot at Shell Rock Care Center, where Hilda Fedeler, a former teacher, played on the facility’s piano and talked with Dimitrova about how she celebrated Valentine’s Day as a youth in the early years of the 20th Century.
Judges for the INA contest came from the MDDC Press Association of Maryland and Washington, D.C. Waverly Newspapers is in Weeklies Class 3, which have circulations of 1,501 and greater.
The video judge loved the way Dimitrova handled everything.
“A deftly handled story that treated its subject with reverence, avoiding the schmaltz that often accompanies stories about the elderly — especially a centenarian,” the judge wrote.
The runner-up and third-place entries in the category were from the Dickinson County News of Spirit Lake.
Dimitrova also earned two third-place awards in the writing category: Best News Feature Story and Best Personality Feature Story.
The News Feature category honor was for “The talk: Waverly Police Officer Stephens and citizen Stephens learn about each other during ride along,” which was written in the wake of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
“This story is a master’s class in tone,” the category’s judge wrote. “The writer gives it the right touch. Well done.”
The winner of that category was from the Kossuth County Advance in Algona, and the runner-up was from the Carroll Times Herald.
In the Personality Feature, Dimitrova’s story “A candid conversation about diversity” got the third-place nod from the MDDC judge.
They felt that Dimitrova delivered an insightful narrative about La Toshia Burrell, one of the driving forces behind EMBRACE Cedar Valley, a local diversity organization. It also showed how Burrell’s biracial make-up while growing up spawned her passion for promoting diversity acceptance.
“Dimitrova sets the tone with strong lead graphs warning not to expect Burrell ‘to worry too much about your inner comfort,’” the judge wrote. “The writer deftly uses transition graphs to guide readers through the lessons to be gleaned.”
The winner of the category came from The Maquoketa Sentinel Press, while the runner-up was from The Observer from DeWitt.
General Assignment Reporter Eric VanSickle earned one award, a second-place nod in Best News Feature Photo. It was a picture of champagne spraying during a “christening” of a railroad crossing signal by residents of Eisenach Village on 20th Street Northwest on Sept. 4.
The judge simply noted that VanSickle’s photo was a “good action shot.”
VanSickle took the photo while recording video of the ribbon-cutting event held by Eisenach residents and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community staff for the completion of the street from Fifth Avenue Northwest to Knight Avenue. He was using his Samsung S20 Ultra 5G phone, which was the latest model at the time.
“When I got back to the newsroom and reviewing the photos I took to include with the story I wrote from that event, I saw the bubbly hanging in the air between me and Gloria Dreier after she banged the bottle off the crossing signal,” VanSickle said. “I showed it to others in the newsroom, and we all agreed it was one of those shots that I timed perfectly.
“It’s just one of those lucky shots to get that kind of spray. I think I got a few drops on my shoe, as I recall.”
The winning photo was from the Iowa Falls Times Citizen, while third place went to the Dickinson County News.
Graphic designer Carrie Wright took third place in Best Ad Featuring Agriculture in an ad for First Maxfield Insurance.
“Moving photography and message,” wrote the advertising judge. “Well laid out, beautiful art.”
It is one of many awards in both the INA as well as the Midwest Free Publications Association that Wright has won in her career with Waverly Newspapers.
The first and second place ads in the category went to The N’West Iowa Review of Sheldon.
The newspaper staff combined to take second place in Best Use of Graphics. Publications entering this category had to submit a portfolio of five samples of how they utilize non-photographic images to illustrate stories.
“Nice use of infographics and icons to make the features stand out and to breakup lots of copy,” the judge in this category wrote.
The winner of the category was The N’West Iowa Review, while third place went to the Iowa Falls Times Citizen.
In a category Waverly Newspapers won in 2020, the paper earned third place in Community Leadership for combining its Transformative Journalism Academy work with how it led in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(It’s an) innovative effort with big potential for both the paper and the kids involved,” the judge for this category wrote.
The category winner was the Storm Lake Pilot Tribune and second went to Iowa Falls Times Citizen.
For the second straight year, the Daily Iowan, the student newspaper from the University of Iowa, was named the Newspaper of the Year for 2021. That newspaper amassed the most points based on the placement of its awards throughout all categories.