The staff at Waverly Newspapers took home four first-place awards Friday night in the Better Newspaper Contest at the Iowa Newspaper Association’s convention at the Des Moines Downtown Marriott.
The newspaper took top honors for Coverage of Court and Crime and Community Leadership. Meanwhile, editor Anelia K. Dimitrova won Best Video. Also, graphic designer Carrie Wright took Best Ad Featuring Miscellaneous for an ad she designed for the Iowa Rural Utilities Association. The paper earned a total of 13 awards.
The awards earned by Waverly Newspapers was in Weeklies Class 3, which covers non-daily newspapers with a circulation of 1,551 and greater.
“Getting these awards are just the icing on the cake for the job that Anelia, Carrie and I, as well as the rest of the team do for each and every edition that goes to the newsstands every Tuesday and Thursday as well as what you see online at waverlynewspapers.com,” said general assignment reporter Eric VanSickle.
“We had 13 of these awards in total, and to get these four plaques is quite an honor. As they say, ‘It’s an honor to be nominated.’ With the Virginia Press Association believing we deserved these awards, that’s just a bonus.”
The newspaper earned the court and crime nod over 10 other entries in the class. The judge’s comments included, “Good, clear writing. Story about supervisor wanting citizens to be allowed to bring guns to court is especially well done.”
In the community leadership category, Waverly Newspapers was lauded for the Transformative Journalism Academy, a project that Dimitrova started a year ago when a student from Bremwood job-shadowed her, then interned with the paper during the spring semester of 2019. It was expanded to include several other students from Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
“Great to see the future of journalism, REAL NEWS, being held up,” wrote the VPA judge.
In the video category Dimitrova’s work impressed judge from Virginia.
“What’s not to like about this?” the judge posed. “Tells a great human story. Well done.”
Wright’s design of the IRUA ad uses a crescent moon on a night background hovering over a water tower with the headline “The moon changes but we don’t!” It was the best out of the 29 entries the INA received in this category and class.
“Great use of simple shapes, colors and text,” the judge wrote.
Waverly Newspapers also received second-place honors in Best Front Page, and third place in Best Headline Writing, Best Use of Graphics and Best Use of Social Media. Also, former sports editor Riley Cole received a second-place award for Best Sports Story, and Wright took third in Best Ad Designer and in three other advertising categories — grocery food or entertainment; automotive, boats, aircraft, tires, gasoline, etc.; and idea for community promotion or event.
Based off of the placements, Waverly Newspapers earned 31 points in the Newspaper of the Year standings, placing it sixth among the Weekly Class 3. The Daily Iowan, the student newspaper of the University of Iowa, won the overall top prize, besting The Des Moines Register by 11 points.