Wearing a badge may not be on the top of the career list for many job seekers right now, but wearing one for the Waverly Police Department may be a different story.
At least 34 applicants have expressed interest in the opening at the department, which occurred when Officer Tony Krull, who had been in uniform for 12 years, left recently to pursue a private business opportunity.
Chief Rich Pursell says this year’s pool is interesting because a little more than one third of the applicants, 12, happen to be women. This may be the first time in recent memory that that many females have applied for the position.
The department has two women officers currently: Holly Jacobsen, an 11-year veteran, and Kiela Ruth, who will graduate in three weeks from the Law Enforcement Academy.
Searching for the force is always a process of finding the right fit between the qualities and qualifications of the applicant, and the culture of the place, experts say.
But recruiting police officer applicants at a time when the profession of policing is under intense scrutiny, following nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd and the recent shooting in shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is its own challenge.
Around the country, and especially in metro areas, applicants have dropped significantly, making some experts worry about the impact of precipitous drop on public safety. In Seattle, for instance, the reported decline is 40 to 50%, according to media reports.
Add to this heightened atmosphere the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic, which has altered the way of life and practices of all professions, and you may grasp the complexities that Pursell and his leadership team would have to navigate before another officer joins the ranks in town.
Today, the applicants will submit to the first phase of screening, namely, a physical test, which includes a run, situps and pushups, modified for COVID times, a written test at the Civic Center, and a 5-minute interview. All of these activities will be compliant with social distancing and health practices.
“We will be very busy,” Pursell told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday.
Once the first round is completed and the top 10 names are certified by the Civil Service Board, the applicants will be sent a more detailed questionnaire.
Then the chief, his two captains — Don Eggleston and Jason Leonard, as well as Sgts. Paul Leisinger and Curtis Hansel — will hold in-person, socially distanced interviews as a panel.
Further, Capt. Leonard and Detective Troy Schneider will conduct a background check on the top three scorers, and then following another interview, a job offer will be made.
It will be contingent upon the successful passing of the pre-employment physical test, which includes vision, and not just corrected, but uncorrected, and hearing. One of the lesser known aspects of the requirements, Pursell said, is that you cannot be colorblind.
The starting salary of a police officer in Waverly is $50,000, Pursell added.
He noted that last year, 36 applicants vied for the opening, which was eventually filled with Officer Ruth’s hiring.
The Waverly Police Department prides itself on its philosophy of community policing, Pursell told Waverly Newspapers in earlier interviews.
“We want to make sure that whoever is coming is comfortable,” he said. “Everybody’s comfort level is different.”