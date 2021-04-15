Spring is the perfect time to start getting outside and cleaning up from the messiness of winter. The City of Waverly Leisure Services department invites all Waverly citizens to join us in an effort to clean up our community. In the month of April, we celebrate Earth Day on April 22 and Arbor Day on April 30.
In observance of Earth Day, we are asking individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to choose a day between now and April 30 and help us keep Waverly clean. We need your help to pick up trash and debris along trails and roadsides and in the parks throughout town. If you are interested in participating in this effort, contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263 or stop in to the office at City Hall. Trash bags will be provided, along with instructions for where to clean up and how to dispose of the trash and debris.
This year marks the 30th year of Trees Forever in Waverly. To honor this significant achievement the City of Waverly Leisure Services Department is calling on the citizens of Waverly to join us in celebrating Arbor Day on Friday, April 30, 2021. Arbor Day is an annual observance that celebrates the role of trees in our lives and promotes tree planting and care. We are hosting the second annual Trees Forever drawing contest for children age 2 to 18 and adults. There will be four age divisions: ages 2-5, ages 6-12, ages 13-18 and adults over age 18. Individuals are asked to draw, color, or create a drawing (size 8 ½ x 11) of what Arbor Day and the Waverly Trees Forever 30th Anniversary means to them. Drawings can be mailed to City of Waverly, 200 1st St. NE, dropped off at the City Hall drop box, or emailed to jtroyna@waverlyia.com. Photos of posters will also be accepted. The deadline is Thursday, April 29.
Once collected the Waverly Trees Forever Committee will select a winner from each age division. Winners will receive $10 in Waverly dollars. Winners will be announced by May 1.
This is a great opportunity for families to learn more about Arbor Day and the importance of trees to our lives and community. Arbor Day history and resources can be found online at https://www.arborday.org/celebrate/.
For more information, call Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263.