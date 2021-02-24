It’s a sure sign of winter, cars buried when plows push the snow to clear the streets and then get a ticket for not being moved in a timely fashion.
A resident of a downtown Waverly apartment complained to city officials recently for getting the $10 fine for not moving their vehicle while parked in one of the city’s 24-hour lots. They suggested the possibility of the city instituting a permitting process for those living around the central business district to use the lots.
However, in a discussion during Monday’s Waverly City Council study session on the subject, members agreed that residents need to follow parking ordinances and move their cars and trucks to let the plows clear the streets and parking lots in a timely fashion.
City Administrator James Bronner said the complaining resident had provided information from the City of Ottumwa about how it provides permits for residents of that city’s downtown units.
“I don’t see it, personally, understand the need for downtown parking,” Bronner said. “We’ve been lenient and flexible for downtown parking. The reason most of the people who are complaining got tickets is because they let their cars sit in the snow for a week and never moved them.
“Even in the permit provided in the sample… it says, ‘In a snow event, you have 24 hours to move your vehicle or else.’ That’s exactly what we do now without permitting. It’s doesn’t really solve the problem now with what’s happened for everybody who has gotten a ticket. It was due to the snow events and not moving their vehicles out of the way, so that Public Works could plow the lots.”
He added that most of the lots that are near Bremer Avenue are posted for maximum time of 24 or 48 hours for someone to be parked there. He said the primary reason someone gets a ticket is due to snow removal.
Police Chief Rich Pursell said the only areas of town police require vehicles be moved are on designated snow routes, which have special signs. Otherwise, city code allows 48 hours on public roads and 24 hours in lots.
Bronner added that it’s expected that downtown residents move their vehicle following a snowfall to another area of the lot that has been plowed so the space they had occupied could have snow removed there, too.
“If they won’t move it for a certain amount of time, they’re going to get a ticket — and they should,” he said. “These are 24-hour lots you’re applying for and sitting in there for weeks on end and not getting a ticket, and the one time it snows, then we get the complaints for a $10 ticket because you sit there for a week, and then you have a pile of snow 3 feet around your car.
“I don’t know what they think is going to happen or not going to happen, but I guarantee, almost every complaint we’ve had is from somebody didn’t move their car after a snowstorm.”
At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider wanted to see how the city could improve city practices for snow removal to make it better. However, he wanted to be careful how he framed it, because he felt it needed to be focused on downtown parking and not all streets.
“Can we help snow removal by changing policy?” Schneider asked. “It sounds like here we’re going to hurt (people) by trying to move the cars so we can move the snow.”
Bronner said it would be helpful to clear the lots if tenants of downtown housing can move their vehicles out of the way following winter storms.
“Otherwise, we create huge mounds of snow,” he said. “When they do move, nobody else can park or pull into those.”
Schneider thought a future study session could focus on snow removal on arterial streets.
“I know driving those plow trucks, it’s not easy,” he said. “Every obstacle we put in them slows things down. It’s a hazard, too… and it’s a mess after they go through. It’s good to clean it up and have policy that cleans up downtown.”
Pursell said that the code does indicate that vehicles must be moved every 24 hours in a city-owned lot, which has signs posted as such. However, it’s more recognizable following snowfalls.
“Officers aren’t marking tires and walking through looking for those violations,” the chief said. “Most of our parking tickets come from a complaint-driven basis.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen believes that the complaint that brought this discussion was only following snowfall.
“Unless we hear back from those apartment dwellers… where they’re having problems with tickets other than snow events, I would be satisfied letting this drop,” Birgen said. “Apparently, we don’t have the full story that this was simply in the case of snow events.
“If they come back to us and give us more information about examples where it wasn’t snow events that they get ticketed, I think we can pick this up again.”