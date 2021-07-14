The City of Waverly will explore the cost and budget impact to install a crossing beacon at the intersection of Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue Southwest following discussion during Monday’s city council meeting.
The talk was in reaction to an SUV-pedestrian accident June 25 at that intersection. Izzy Luck, 12, of Waverly, was hit while crossing the street near the Tropical Sno stand her family owns in the parking lot of the currently closed Waverly Bowl Inn. Izzy is currently at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital recovering from her injuries, according to a series of Facebook posts by her mother, Lyndsi.
Mayor Adam Hoffman said having the conversation during the meeting showed the council’s support of the Luck family.
“It’s a very unfortunate incident, and it does deserve our attention to have a discussion at minimum,” Hoffman said. “We’re not dismissing anything, and we’re not promising anything by our discussion (Monday) evening, but I wear yellow in support of Izzy and her journey forward.”
The mayor was referring to a request by Lyndsi Luck while sharing Hoffman’s Facebook link to the council agenda page asking the public to attend and wear yellow in support of “our Incredible Izzy Bee.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore and At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider had requested the discussion to be included in Monday’s agenda, and Beaufore led the proceedings with her experiences of how much traffic that intersection sees when she used to live in that southeast quadrant neighborhood.
She added all of the activities that go on at nearby Memorial Park, including the Bremer County Fair, Waverly Heritage Days and the Waverly Municipal Pool, many families cross Fourth Street at Seventh Avenue.
Ten years ago, the city installed a crossing beacon at the Fifth Avenue Southwest intersection.
“My friend and I battled that road to get across,” Beaufore recalled from her childhood. “There was a lot of close calls a lot of times.
“I have seen people push that button (at Fifth Avenue), the lights flash, and people still drive through that section. It gives the kids and families a false sense of security, and I’ve seen kids and families still have to dodge back to the sidewalk.”
She suggests having some kind of traffic control that would be a higher magnitude – i.e., a red light – at Seventh Avenue because of the opening in fencing where a small parking lot is located near one of the softball fields and public restrooms.
“I’m not a fan of the yellow blinking lights,” Beaufore said. “I feel like we need some sort of push-the-button, something stops. I also think we need to reduce speed in that area as well. I know a lot of people are not fans of that. However, safety really needs to come first.”
The current speed limit near that intersection is 35 mph, which is a reduction from 40 mph in the four-lane portion of Fourth Street south of 10th Avenue and Cedar River Parkway. Fourth Street also is Iowa Highway 116, commonly known as Business Highway 218, and it was U.S. Highway 218 prior to the construction of the freeway bypass in the early 2000s.
Beaufore also recalled the times she was hit by vehicles at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and 10th Street near Collegetowne Plaza and Joe’s Knight Hawk. Though it had a traffic signal, there was no walk signal until its upgrade some time ago, she said.
“I feel we should not hesitate on this,” she said. “We really need to find out what we can do in this area to make it more safe. If it’s talking to the (Iowa Department of Transportation) District 2 field coordinator, talking with approving something sooner than later or coming up with suggestions and ideas of how we can do this.
“I’m not a fan of a bunch of studies or anything like that. However, I do feel like doing something sooner than later is very important.”
Schneider reported that based on data he researched, crashes are “way up” on Fourth Street over the last decade. He said there are also “emerging problems” on the south end of town.
“The city is growing, but something is going on that traffic’s been pushed around,” Schneider said. “We need to get under that and fix that issue, because it’s a domino effect.”
He added that the issue being focused on Monday needs to be solved along with others around Waverly, including the intersection of 10th Avenue Southwest and Heritage Way and the intersection of Cedar River Parkway and East Bremer Avenue.
Public Works Director and City Engineer Mike Cherry told the council the DOT takes into consideration 11 different “warrants” in order to place traffic controls in certain areas of state-owned highways.
“You may need only one warrant in order for it to be looked at — I guess more favorably if that’s the directly you want to go,” Cherry said.
“Traffic signals do not prevent accidents. They typically change the characteristics of an accident. Hopefully, that means making it less severe, but the locations that have the highest crash rates, incident rates in town are the signalized intersections.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen pointed out that there aren’t any markings on the street that indicates where people could cross the street.
“I don’t know if a signalized intersection at Seventh is a long-term solution,” Birgen said. “How much do we need to put pain there for a crosswalk?”
Cherry said that enhanced pedestrian crossings like that at Fifth Avenue are highly visible to motorists.
“I don’t see how any driver, any motorist can say, ‘I didn’t see it,’” he said. “That’d be like rear-ending an ambulance with its lights on.”
Instead, Cherry believes it’s a lack of compliance by drivers to obey those signals. Those lights are only flashing for about 15 seconds when a pedestrian pushes one of the activation buttons on either end of the intersection, unless there is a malfunction.
He added considerations for placing a flashing-yellow-light crossing signal at Seventh Avenue could be done either immediately or whenever the city performs the planned renovations of Memorial Park after the Bremer County Fair moves to its new fairgrounds at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and 39th Street Northeast.
There could be other possible crossings that need upgrade dependent on the results of the citywide traffic study that are expected to be released by September.
“We have reviewed and discussed it between staff and council,” Cherry said. “We had additional intersections that were requested and added.”
Beaufore said that now is the time to do something at Seventh Avenue.
“I will look forward to this study in the next couple of months to see what that says in improving safety, not just on Fourth and Seventh, but in a lot of different areas as well,” she said.
In other business, the council postponed decision until the next meeting Monday on the plans and a contract on the South Riverside Park plaza so that the architect can show some of the features that council members questioned.
During a public hearing, resident Phil Trimble, who was the guest council member for June, said there were several elements that may not have been necessary, and felt the council could cut back on the project.
Also, the council unanimously approved the second reading of a rezoning request by Croell Redi-Mix for two parcels located along Business Highway 218 North just south of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools bus barn. The land would be changed from agricultural to heavy industrial.
Neighbor Matt Stoyer expressed concerns of dust, noise and traffic for the facility that would be “kitty-corner” from his house along 35th Street Northwest.
“We have a new school coming into the area within a half-mile, a new proposed residential area coming within a half-mile,” Stoyer said. “We have the traffic from the Public Service Center and the addition with all of the traffic. We don’t have any turn lanes. Most of this traffic will have to do a left-hand turn to get into the new school.
“It seems that this is being an expedited thing… I haven’t seen any plans for the site and what they plan to do…”
Schneider, the at-large councilman, shared Stoyer’s concerns about dust based on his experiences living near a similar plant in Mason City.
“Anyone who lived up there, you either had a garage, or you had a car of dust,” Schneider said. “It’s just terrible.
“This is the wrong place for M-2 (heavy industrial). It’s really a sore thumb.”
However, Economic Development Director and City Attorney Bill Werger said the new location for Croell is more preferred than its current plant on Seventh Avenue Northwest, which is only two blocks from Margaretta Carey Elementary School. It’s also better than the cement company moving out of Waverly.
“It has direct access to the freeway that doesn’t go through town,” Werger said. “It’s almost a perfect location for material trucks to come in and out without having to come through town and drop concrete, drop sand, drop a lot of the things that they do.
“That is clearly an area that has been expected to be and is in the Urban Renewal Plan as a potential industrial park.”