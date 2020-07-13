The Waverly Oktoberfest committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 festival that was scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 2 at Kohlmann Park.
“Our goal is to bring the community together for family-friendly fun,” said Emily Neuendorf, one of the organizers for the event. “We do not believe we can safely do that in today’s environment.”
The volunteer-run event requires months of planning, extensive fundraising and several dozen community volunteers, all of which would be more difficult to pull together safely in Iowa’s projected fall pandemic condition.
“As we work to plan a fun community event, keeping our friends and neighbors safe and healthy has always been among the key objectives.” said Phil Jones, another member of the committee. “It seems wiser to cancel than to gamble, hoping maybe it might work.”
The 2020 festival would have been the fifth annual Oktoberfest celebration in Waverly. Through gracious support from local businesses and attendees the event has grown each year, expanding to include fireworks, draw popular musical acts and include new activities.
The committee is already working to ensure next year’s event builds on the success of prior years. Details including 2021 dates, entertainment and more will be announced as well as updated at waverlyoktoberfest.com later this summer.
“We know everyone is excited to get together to enjoy live music and games. I wish it made sense to keep the 2020 dates, but year five will have to wait until next year,” said Joshua Schneiderman as the committee looks ahead. “But it’s only 444 days away.”