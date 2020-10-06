October will be a busy month for the 52 members of Waverly P.E.O. Chapter ML as they invest time and enthusiasm in two fundraising projects that support educational opportunities for women.
Since 2008, the chapter has awarded 28 scholarships, grants and loans totaling $100,500 and administered through P.E.O. International. To provide funding for these efforts, members will host “The Ultimate Garage Sale” Oct. 6 and 7, featuring over 2,200 square feet of merchandise at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. And the group’s Flags for US project, now in its fourth year, kicks off its annual subscription drive this month.
Chapter ML has been collecting merchandise for the garage sale since last spring, and members have spent more than 300 hours researching prices and tagging items.
“We have many high-quality, gift-worthy items on this sale,” said chapter president Jo Bagelmann. Merchandise is divided into categories that include baby/children, home, holiday, arts/crafts, antiques/collectibles and travel/outdoors. Sale hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 6-7.
Despite the restrictions of COVID-19, which prevented the group from meeting in person, Chapter ML members rallied to put up 286 flags around the Waverly community for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. Veterans Day in November will complete this year’s cycle.
“The flags really remind us that we are still connected even when we are separated,” said P.E.O. member Emily McClimon, who initiated the project in 2017.
The group hopes to reach 300 $35 subscriptions for 2021. New subscribers who sign up by Oct. 31 will receive a free Veterans Day flag placement this fall, in addition to the five holidays in 2021.
To take advantage of the Flags for US special, residents within the Waverly city limits should send a $35 check with their name, address and phone number to P.E.O. Chapter ML, PO Box 33, Waverly, IA 50677 no later than Oct. 31.