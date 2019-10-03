This year, P.E.O. International celebrates its 150th anniversary of helping women reach for the stars.
During this anniversary year and beyond, members of Waverly Chapter ML are involving the community in a “stars and stripes” project that helps the organization fund educational opportunities for women.
Chapter ML is now accepting new and renewed flag subscriptions for 2020. For $35 a year, members install a receptacle and deliver and pick up a U.S. flag for display on five patriotic holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
New subscribers who sign up by Oct. 31 will receive a free Veterans Day flag placement this fall, in addition to the five holidays in 2020.
“We have depleted our original flag supply and recently purchased 100 more to keep up with the growth of this project,” said Chapter ML member Emily McClimon, who patterned the effort after a similar fundraiser in her hometown.
Over the past 10 years, Chapter ML has awarded about $87,000 in educational scholarships and grants through the International P.E.O. organization. During that same period, fundraising events, including the Flags for US project, have enabled the chapter to return $51,645 to P.E.O. International. Those funds help perpetuate P.E.O. educational opportunities.
To help celebrate P.E.O.’s 150th anniversary, seven members of Chapter ML traveled to Des Moines in September to attend the organization’s biannual international convention. There, they heard many testimonials from scholarship and loan recipients, including a videotaped thank-you from NBC Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who received a P.E.O scholarship while studying law at Georgetown University.
It was the first time since 1969 that P.E.O. held its international convention in Iowa, where seven college students at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant founded the organization in 1869. It now has 6,000 chapters, including 377 in Iowa and three in Waverly.
To take advantage of the Flags for US special, residents within the Waverly city limits should send a $35 check with their name, address and phone number to P.E.O. Chapter ML, PO Box Box 33, Waverly, IA 50677 no later than Oct. 31.