The Waverly Police Department and Bremer County Sheriff’s Office have released their reports for the recent Specialized Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP) that was in effect Dec. 13 to Jan. 2.
Waverly Police Capt. Don Eggleston reports that 12 Waverly officers were involved and made two OWI arrests; issued one seat belt citation and five warnings; 12 speed citations and 33 warnings; four stop sign/light citations and five warnings; one no texting warning; four driving without a license citations and one warning; four driving while suspended or revoked citations; three registration violation citations and 12 warnings; one dark window citation and six warnings; four citations and 15 warnings for other traffic violations; 23 faulty equipment warnings; and three no proof of insurance citations and 19 warnings.
Officers also assisted two motorists and also made five narcotics arrests.
Bremer County Chief Deputy Robert Whitney reported that deputies had five arrests and one warning for OWI, one citation for open container violation, one public intoxication arrest, one citation for seat belt violation, 86 citations and 33 warnings for speed violations, three warnings for stop sign/light violations, one citation for no texting law, seven citations for driving without a license, two citations for suspended or revoked, four citations and 12 warnings for registration, one citation and 14 warnings for no proof of insurance, two citations and two warnings for dark windows, one citation and 21 warnings for equipment violations, two citations and nine warnings for other traffic violations, and seven arrests warrants served.
In addition there were 14 motorists assisted, one felony arrest, three narcotics arrests, three interdiction/canine searches, and 11 property damage and one personal injury accidents investigated.
Grants from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau helped fund the added enforcement during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season. The next sTEP wave will be between March 14 and 17 for St. Patrick’s Day.