Late Thursday night, Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell posted a response to a now-deleted video of a former Wartburg College student describing an arrest on May 12, 2017, by the officers of the WPD.
This the second statement Pursell has issued in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd on May 25. The first spelled out the values of the Waverly department following an interview with Waverly Newspapers. Read more in the Tuesday, June 9 edition of the Bremer County Independent.
The statement follows:
The Waverly Police Department would like to thank everyone that took the time to respond to our previous post as well as those that asked questions about a recent video that was posted.
Since there has been an overwhelming number of comments, questions and tags it became difficult to respond to everyone individually. The video posted was from a young man who described a negative experience that he had while attending college in Waverly. We will let the video speak for itself for those that have been able to view it.
The Waverly Police Department understands this young man was dissatisfied with the service we provided to the community that evening and apologize that he felt mistreated. His perception of the interaction is articulated well within his video that he shared. We believe it is important to share the information that is considered public record to ensure there is complete transparency in this incident.
On May 12, 2017 at approximately 11:36 p.m. the Waverly Police Department was dispatched to a report of a male subject attempting to enter a home in Southwest Waverly. The reporting party stated that the individual attempted to enter the front and back door, was holding a beer can, appeared to be intoxicated and was yelling. Dispatch stayed on 911 with the reporting party as she followed the individual.
When the Waverly Officers arrived, the reporting party informed dispatch the officers were now speaking with the individual that tried entering their home. The individual told the officers he was walking from a party and just trying to walk back home. The Officers observed the individual had a difficult time keeping his balance while standing, had slurred speech, admitted to drinking and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
The Officers informed the individual they would need to address the intoxication due to him attempting to enter someone’s home. The individual was offered a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) on the scene and he refused. The individual was then placed under arrest for public intoxication, read his Miranda warning and transported to the Bremer County Jail. While at the Bremer County Jail, the individual decided to consent to the PBT and recorded a .224 BAC.
Within the video the young man described an encounter with another male that was yelling derogatory comments at him. The reporting party to this incident did notify her boyfriend that someone was trying to enter their home. The male boyfriend backed the individual off their property and did follow the individual. We believe it was the male boyfriend the young man in the video is describing as having an encounter with.
We believe everyone knows this isn’t easy. The Waverly Police Department and Officers don’t pretend to have all the answers. We do promise to continue to learn from our experiences and be open to input when it is provided. Unfortunately, we can’t have a long dialog with every person on social media, however, the door is always open.