On July 8, the Waverly Police Department completed the statewide specialized traffic enforcement project that began on July 3. The following is a report on the activity Waverly Officers conducted.
Waverly Officers issued one seat belt citation and one warning; one speed citation and seven warnings; two stop sign/light warnings; one driving without a license warning; one registration violation warning; one citation and five warnings for other traffic violations; four faulty equipment warnings. Waverly Officers also assisted one motorist.
Seven Waverly police officers participated in the saturated patrol efforts and two officers worked collaboratively with the Bremer County Sheriff’s office during a joint project during this sTEP wave We would like to extend our appreciation to the Waverly residents and those visiting our community for their safe driving efforts