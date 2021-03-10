Last fall, the Waverly Police Department decided to leave their union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 288, to which they had belonged for at least since the 1970s.
The City of Waverly joined the IBEW in 1975, according to Marc Taylor, a union rep for Waverly.
In 1986, the police department split from the rest of the city union and formed their own entity, but remained under the IBEW umbrella.
Last summer, union steward Officer Cory Stephens learned that his fellow officers in Waterloo had added the Fraternal Order of Police as part of their union, so he explored the idea further and was soon convinced of the benefits of following suit in Waverly.
In short order, Stephens talked to the officers in his department, explaining how the new union would be closer to home and in a position to better understand and represent their needs.
So in the fall, the police department voted to decertify from the IBEW, and pursued a partnership with the Fraternal Order of Police, a national organization, forming Lodge 13.
On Monday, the officers’ voted unanimously to certify as the Waverly Police Protective Association, which will be represented by the Fraternal Order of Police.
“Representation though the FOP is going to be beneficial because they are familiar with the career field of policing,” Stephens told Waverly Newspapers. “Being a part of the FOP brings benefits like tuition assistance for us, and legal representation, which is a big deal for us.”
The police administration, which includes the chief and two captains, are not eligible for the Police Protective Association because they are considered at-will employees of the city.
However, the administrators are part of Lodge 13, which is going to be a non-profit arm of the department and will handle such events, like “Shop with a Cop,” where the officers help kids from the community find Christmas gifts for their families.
Officer Stephens is the president of both the FOP Lodge 13, and the Waverly Police Protective Association.
“It’s important because it helps bring the city administration and police together for contract negotiations,” he said. “We are thankful for all the years that IBEW represented us.”