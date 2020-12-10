On Nov. 30, 2020, the Waverly Police Department completed the statewide specialized traffic enforcement project that began on Nov. 16, 2020. The following is a report on the activity Waverly Officers conducted.
Waverly Officers investigated one OWI case with no arrest; issued two seat belt violation warnings; issued six speed citations and 16 warnings; one stop sign/light citation and two warnings; two driving without a license citations; three registration violation warnings; four dark window warnings; four citations and two warnings for other traffic violations; 18 faulty equipment warnings; and two no proof of insurance citations and 11 warnings.
Waverly Officers made three felony arrests, four narcotics arrests, and assisted four motorists.
Nine Waverly Police Officers participated in the saturated patrol efforts during this sTEP wave and we would like to extend our appreciation to the Waverly residents and those visiting our community for their safe driving efforts.