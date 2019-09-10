On Sept. 2, the Waverly Police Department completed the statewide specialized traffic enforcement project that began on Aug. 16. The following is a report on the activity Waverly Officers conducted.
Waverly Officers made one OWI arrest and one OWI investigation without arrest; one OWI drugged arrest; and five public intoxication juvenile referrals. They issued one seat belt citation and three warnings; 16 speed citations and 22 warnings; one stop sign/light citations and two warnings; one no texting warning; five driving without a license citations and three warnings; one driving while suspended or revoked citations; three registration violation citations and 13 warnings; three no proof of insurance citations and 20 warnings; one improper passing citation; two dark window citations and three warnings; six citations and six warnings for other traffic violations; and 16 faulty equipment warnings;. Waverly Officers also assisted seven motorists.
Waverly Officers also made one felony and two narcotics arrests. Seatbelt surveys conducted prior to the enforcement activity indicated a 100% usage rate and the survey conducted after the enforcement period showed a 93% usage rate.
Eleven Waverly Police Officers participated in the saturated patrol efforts during this sTEP phase and we would like to extend our appreciation to the Waverly residents and those visiting our community for their safe driving efforts.