As the rocked showed their red glare and the bombs burst in air — to paraphrase “The Star Spangled Banner” — over the July 4 holiday, the Waverly Police Department had very few incidents during the weekend.
Capt. Don Eggleston told Waverly Newspapers on Monday that there weren’t many complaints over the explosive celebration of pride in the USA.
“It looks like we had about 10 that were called into the department,” Eggleston said about the complaints. “Only two of those were outside of the legal time, and both of those subjects were warned and advised and told what the legal times were.”
Under current ordinance in the City of Waverly, consumer-grade fireworks can be used from June 25 to July 8 between the hours of noon and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, noon and 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and on Independence Day, as well as on Dec. 31 from noon to 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day.
“It was a pretty quiet weekend,” Eggleston continued. “We didn’t have any arrests. We only had one property-damage accident. It’s a pretty calm weekend.”
He added that some residents in town don’t agree with having fireworks even during the times they’re allowed. Also, some of the complaints were for litter.
“When they’re sending them up in the air, even though they’re sending them from their own property, some of the debris will come down on neighbors’ properties,” Eggleston added. “There was one caller who was upset about that.
“For a town this size having 10 complaints overall throughout an entire weekend, an extended weekend, I think that is a relatively small amount.”
The Waverly City Council is expected later this month to take up another attempt to shorten the fireworks window to just two days during the Independence Day holiday — July 3 and 4 — along with New Year’s Eve. An ordinance in 2019 had passed two readings on 4-3 and 4-2 votes, but an absence during the third reading led to a 3-3 tie, killing it and maintaining the status quo.
The council had considered restarting the process on June 1, but members decided that it was too late to apply to this year’s holiday. The third reading would have been made during the June 22 study session, three days before the current rules activate.
Eggleston said it remains to be seen how any council action would affect enforcement by police.
“We will respond to any complaint about it,” he said. “I do anticipate that if there is a shorter period to set them off, that we may have more that fall outside of the legal usage time, if it’s a very abbreviated window.”
He added that the current status of the pandemic hasn’t particularly made any changes in the number of other violations, like operating while intoxicated, for the holiday weekend.
“I think that would be an accurate statement (of reduced citations) during the shutdown period, but from what I hear at this point, it doesn’t seem to be slowed down at all at this point,” Eggleston said.
Also, the Waverly PD as well as the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office are finishing up a Special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP) wave that runs through Tuesday.
“I think there will be a little extra activity by law enforcement, hopefully, would have a little bit of impact of how people are driving, and they were using a little more caution,” Eggleston said.