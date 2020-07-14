During an incident at Lutheran Services of Iowa’s Bremwood campus in Waverly over the weekend, Waverly police were able to diffuse the situation by playing 2-on-2 basketball with residents.
According to a Facebook post on the department’s page on Monday, officers Josh Burrow and Tony Krull responded to the incident, and an employee of the facility left a message thanking them for how they handled the situation.
The message stated that the two police officers “took the time to play a short game of basketball with two of my clients.”
“The two boys wanted to thank them, and they had fun,” the message continued. “We appreciate all your hard work! Thank you again.”
The administrators of the police department had commended Burrow and Krull for “setting the standard” in the post and thanked the Bremwood staff member for alerting them of how they handled the situation.