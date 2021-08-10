As the end of summer draws near and children and young adults start to head back into their busy school routines, the Waverly Police Department encourages both children and adults to remain extra cautious.
Not only during August’s Back to School Safety Month, but every month throughout the year. This nationally recognized month was established to promote traffic safety among children of all ages who walk, ride their bicycle, take the bus, or drive themselves to and from school each day.
“We encourage parents to take an active role in educating their children about traffic safety and the best routes to take when going to school,” WPD Capt. Don Eggleston said. “It’s important to remind your kids how important their safety is to you and that they need to stay alert as they travel to and from school. Drivers, especially those in school zones, need to also do their part to observe posted speed limits and be on the lookout for children, other pedestrians and bicyclists.”
In order to make the school day safer for everyone, Waverly police recommend that parents share the following tips with their children and that we all review these safety suggestions:
Walking
· Before the school year starts, take practice walks so that both parents and children know the safest routes.
· Always cross at an intersection or crosswalk, if available. Remember to look both ways before crossing.
· When no cars are coming, walk – don’t run – across the road, and keep looking for cars while crossing.
· At intersections with traffic lights, watch for turning cars and obey all traffic signals.
· Always walk on the sidewalk if there is one available. If there is not a sidewalk, be sure to walk facing traffic so you can see what’s coming.
· Do not run between parked cars and buses.
· Do not run across the street or through a parking lot.
· No cell phone talking or texting while going to or from school. Watch what’s going on around you.
Bicycling
· Before the school year starts, take practice rides so that both parents and children know the safest routes.
· Always wear a properly fitted helmet.
· Always ride on the right side of the road. Never ride against traffic and younger kids should ride on the sidewalk.
· Watch out for dangers in the roadway – storm drains, gravel, pots holes, trash.
· Stop at all stop signs and at all traffic lights. Be extra careful at crossroads.
· Watch out when riding next to parked cars. Drivers may not see you and can quickly open doors or pull into the street.
· Listen for cars approaching from the side or behind you. Never wear headphones.
· Know your road signs and obey them.
· Always be prepared to stop.
· No cell phone talking or texting while riding. Watch what’s going on around you.
Riding a School Bus
· If your child rides a school bus, make sure that he or she knows to remain seated at all times, to keep the aisles clear, not to throw objects, not to shout or distract the driver, and to keep his or her hands and arms inside of the bus.
· When a school bus stops to load or unload passengers and its red lights are flashing, all vehicles must stop – in both directions – unless on a divided highway. If the bus stop is on a divided highway, then only those vehicles approaching from the rear must stop.
This does not apply to Iowa Highway 3/East Bremer Avenue in the three-lane portion of the roadway. The “turn lane” does not make this a divided highway and motorists in the 1200 block thru the 3800 block MUST STOP from either direction for buses with lights activated and stop arms extended.
Drivers: Parents and Teens
Parents and caregivers
· Follow all traffic laws and take safety precautions, especially when driving in areas where children may be present. The maximum speed limit in school zones is 25 mph.
· In school drop off and pick up zones, be extra alert and drive slowly. Watch for your children and all the other children too.
· Do your eating and grooming before leaving home with the children. Keep your cell phone turned off until you reach work.
Teens
· Your high school driving years are the most dangerous, Be Aware and Cautious.
· Don’t be distracted by cell phones, Pokémon, friends or too much fun in the car.
· Use your seat belts every day, every trip, it’s a state law. Seat belts save more lives than anything else.
· Take it easy, it takes time to become an experienced driver and any moving violation of your graduated driver’s license or minor’s school permit will result in a suspension of your license.
· Limit the amount of passengers in your vehicle. Recent law changes prohibit more than one non-family member in a vehicle for GDL/MSP holders.
For more information, contact Capt. Eggleston at 319-352-5400 ext. 4201 or deggleston@waverlyia.com.