Waverly Pet Rescue has announced two recent adoptions of its rescued animals.
Kaitlyn and Highlanders were strays living on the streets in Waterloo. We took these siblings in, fully vetted them, and put them up for adoption.
They lived in a foster home. Highlander and Kaitlyn were adopted on Dec. 27 and went together to their forever home. Their new dad is going to love and spoil them.
Highlander gave his dad lots of kisses. Kaitlyn was a little shy but her forever dad is willing to give her all the time she needs to settle in.
Hudson was a stray in Fayette county and he went unclaimed. When his time was up, Waverly Pet Rescue took him in. He was fully vetted and living in a foster home.
Great news: Hudson waited over a year to find his perfect forever home. We are very happy for him. His forever mom is very excited to get to know this sweet boy.
For more information, go to Waverly Pet Rescue’s new website at www.waverlypetrescue.com or its Facebook page at facebook.com/WaverlyPetRescueWaverlyIowa.