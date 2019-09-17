WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Sept. 5: At 11:03 a.m., police took a report of an assault that took place at Bremwood. An investigation led to a female juvenile being arrested and referred to Juvenile Court Services for an assault resulting in injury.
Sept. 6: At 8:48 a.m., police responded to the Bremwood campus to take a report of criminal mischief. An investigation led to a juvenile female being referred to Juvenile Court Services for the incident.
• At 12:42 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1800 block of Fourth Street Southwest in the Plaza on Fourth parking lot. Breanna Lou Konen, 24, of Clarksville, was backing her 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT out of a parking space but didn’t see Athena Lynn Hansen, 22, of Austin, Minnesota, passing by in a 2014 Ford Fusion. The collision caused minor damage to the Fusion but no apparent damage to the Equinox. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 3:45 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School parking lot. Spencer David Johnson, 14, of Waverly, was backing a 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix SE out of a parking space and sideswiped a 2006 Chevrolet Impala that parked to its left, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 3:57 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Fareway parking lot. Lewis James Levick, 92, of Waverly, was backing his 2018 Kia K900 out of a parking space and sideswiped a nearby 2015 Ford F-150, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Sept. 8: At 3:46 p.m., police took a report of an assault at Bremwood that occured 30 minutes prior. Police found that one student assaulted a peer.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 31: Deputies arrested Corissa Jean Frazier, 43, of Waverly, for carrying weapons, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Sept. 2: Deputies took a report of a domestic abuse situation that occurred in Plainfield. Further investigation led to the arrest of Kayla Johnson, 29, of Nashua, for domestic abuse assault.
Sept. 6: At 10: 23 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Iowa Highway 93 and County Road V-56/Viking Avenue. Delores Darlene Meier, 81, of Tripoli, was driving westbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, and Rebecca Cecil Neuzil, 79, of Calmar, was southbound in a 2018 Ford Escape, stopped at a stop sign. Neuzil then left the stop sign too soon. Meier attempted to swerve to avoid the collision, but the two vehicles crashed, with the Silverado ending up in the southwest ditch after the collision. Both vehicles were total losses. Meier was uninjured, but Neuzil and her passenger, Genevieve Ann Wagner, 73, of Fort Atkinson, were taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner by Sumner EMS for suspected minor injuries. Neuzil was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
Sept. 8: At 9:30 a.m., deputies took a report of a burglary.
• Deputies arrested Harley Jay McIntyre, 19, of Lawler, for first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 9: At 6:10 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Y Avenue. Lynn Scott, 53, of Sumner, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $10,000, potentially a total loss.
• Deputies arrested Daniel Marquez-Cedillo, 32, of Waterloo, for driving while license barred.
Sept. 10: Deputies arrested David Matthew Leyh, 61, of Westgate, on an outstanding warrant for fifth-degree theft. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked pending an appearance before a magistrate.
Sept. 11: At 10:26 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and 210th Street. Jeremy Lyle Newkirk, 42, of Dakota City, was driving a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, owned by MS & Sons Corp. of Humboldt, southbound while Myron Palmer Peterson, 72, of Waverly, was westbound on 210th Street in a 1983 Chevrolet S-10. Peterson had crossed the northbound lanes and entered the median crossover and had failed to yield at the yield sign in the median for the semi and entered the southbound lanes. At that point, the semi and pickup collided, with the Peterbilt entering the west shoulder before coming back across the southbound lanes and entering the median. The semi sustained minor damage, while the S-10 was totalled. Peterson was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo by Denver Ambulance for suspected serious injuries. Citations are pending.
• Deputies served a jail-service warrant on Robert James Raymer Jr. for a probation violation related to charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, second-offense possession of methamphetamine and driving while license barred.
Sept. 12: Deputies arrested Ashley Faye Knight, 32, and Kevin Lee Knight, 39, both of Plainfield, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 7: At 8:07 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 25700 block of Hickory Avenue. Justin Lane Kreisel, of Aplington, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a no-contact order. He was held pending a court appearance.
Sept. 9: At 3:36 p.m., Clarksville police served an arrest warrant in the 500 block of West Superior Street in Clarksville. Anthony Lee Nichols, 25, of Clarksville, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury and was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was held on a $2,500 cash-only bond in the defendant’s name only.
Sept. 11: At 7:56 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Second Street and Montrose Avenue in Dumont. An investigation led to the arrest of Daniel Earl Brown Jr., 31, of Dumont, for driving while barred.
• At 11:07 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight in the 400 block of Packwaukee Street. The brawl occurred outside of the post office. There were no injuries or arrests.
Sept. 12: At 8:14 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle reported by OnStar at the intersection of 130th Street and Franklin Avenue in Aredale. Laura Marie Tobin, 24, of Aredale, rolled over her pickup in the accident. An investigation led to her arrest for first-offense OWI. Aredale and Greene fire departments and Greene ambulance all assisted at the scene.
Sept. 14: At 9:58 p.m., deputies and Clarksville police responded to a disturbance in the 16000 block of Marsh Avenue near Allison. An investigation led to the arrest of Michelle Marie Hovenga, 32, of Clarksville, was arrested for possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to affix drug tax stamp and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. She was held pending a court appearance.
FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 13: At 2 p.m., deputies received a report of trespassing on a property in rural Hawkeye. Once deputies arrived two male subjects identified as Ronald Quail, 52, of Sumner, and Kody Copp, 27, of Hawkeye, were located on the property harvesting lumber from the property. Neither Quail or Copp had permission from the land owner to do so. They were arrested for trespassing and second-degree theft and transported to the Fayette County Correctional Facility where they will await their initial appearance.