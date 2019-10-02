WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Sept. 20: At 3:35 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Second Avenue Southwest between 11th Street and the railroad tracks. Two 16-year-olds, one driving a 2003 Ford F-150, and the other driving a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, were going eastbound. The driver of the Ford said he looked briefly to the right and when he looked ahead, he didn’t realize that the truck had stopped at the railroad crossing, causing a rear-end collision with minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. The Explorer driver was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
• At 3:55 p.m., police took a report of theft from Walmart. An investigation led to the arrest of Marion Francis Neuhaus Jr., 19, of Waverly, for fifth-degree theft.
Sept. 21: At 2:12 a.m., police were called to the Wartburg College campus for a report that marijuana had been located. An investigation led to the arrest of Dennison Charles Harrington, 22, of Cedar Falls, for first-offense possession of marijuana.
• At 10:44 a.m., police stopped Tamaris Quintis Ryan Gary Sr., 34, of Waterloo, for a traffic violation in the 400 block of 29th Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to his arrest for driving while revoked.
Sept. 22: At 3:24 a.m., police received a call of an erratic driver who had pulled into Kwik Star West. After officers arrived and made contact with the driver, Jimmy Jerome Harkey, 35, of Charles City, he was arrested for first-offense OWI.
• At 12:48 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Pizza Ranch parking lot. Robert David Rake, 48, of Vincent, was driving a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan and backed into a parked 2014 Ford Explorer, owned by Lowell Trepp. Rake admitted to hitting the Explorer, which caused minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Sept. 23: At 2:50 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident on Heritage Way just south of West Bremer Avenue. Lloyd Johan Christenson, 77, of New Ulm, Minnesota, was driving a 1981 Honda RS motorcycle northbound as part of a group of three bikes when his tire got caught in a diagonal rut in the roadway, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. He ended up falling off the bike, causing significant scraping of his arms. He was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for his injuries, while the motorcycle was disabled. The Iowa Department of Transportation was contacted to repair the ruts. There were no citations.
Sept. 24: At 12:18 a.m., police observed an individual taking cans from a can donation bin in the Fareway parking lot. An investigation led to the arrest of Tami Ann Ulrich, 48, of Cedar Falls, for fifth-degree theft.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 20: At 7:29 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218. Roland Henri ten Hoeve, 18, of Waverly, was driving southbound in a 2006 Hyundai Accent when he said he lost control due to heavy rain and collided with a Do No Enter sign in the median, causing moderate damage to the car and approximately $250 in damage to the sign. There were no injuries or citations.
• Deputies arrested Teresa Terri Werner, 53, of New Hampton, for eluding, second-offense OWI unlawful possession of a prescription drug and reckless driving.
Sept. 21: Deputies arrested James Lee Quistorff, 54, of Shell Rock, for OWI and possession of or carrying dangerous weapons while under the influence.
Sept. 22: At 6:33 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Second Street Southwest in Tripoli. Michelle Lee Rosburg, 41, of Tripoli, was eastbound on Seventh Street in a 2018 Nissan Maxima, while Nathaniel Jeremy Hughes, 46, of Tripoli, was southbound on Second Avenue in a 1996 Chevrolet Lumina. Rosburg was turning left onto Second Street, but while distracted by talking with a passenger, crossed the center line and ran into the Lumina, causing a collision with moderate damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Rosburg was cited for failure to maintain control.
Sept. 24: Deputies took Jeremy Lahmann, 49, of Waterloo, into custody for a probation violation. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $2,000 bond.
Sept. 27: Deputies stopped to check on a vehicle on the side of the road at U.S. Highway 218 and Cedar Drive north of Janesville. An investigation led to the arrest of Joslyn Renee Evanson, 36, of Cedar Falls, for first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 21: At 9:55 a.m., deputies took a report of theft from the 1200 block of Florence Street in Parkersburg. A bicycle was reportedly taken, but it was found at Aplington-Parkersburg High School.
Sept. 26: At 10:16 a.m., deputies took a report of theft from the 300 block of York Street in New Hartford. The reporting party alleges his ex-wife took tires and rims that were valued at approximately $1,000.
• At 2:45 p.m., deputies took a theft report from North Butler High School. A student said there were shoes taken from a locker room.
• At 3:22 p.m., deputies took a report of theft from the 400 block of Parriott Street in Aplington. A gas station employee reported a gas drive-off.
• At 11:41 p.m., deputies took a call of a disturbance in the 200 block of North Main Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Kristian Reed Martin Cordes, 23, of Mason City for second-offense possession of a controlled substance with an enhancement of possession on certain real property, carrying weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing justice. The Clarksville Police Department also responded.
Sept. 27: At 5:26 a.m., deputies made a check on a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Cherry Street in Shell Rock. An investigation led to the arrest of Matthew Daniel Nieman, 39, of Shell Rock, for public intoxication. He was held pending a court appearance.
Sept. 28: At 7:53 p.m., Clarksville police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 200 block of East Superior Street in Clarksville. Further investigation led to the arrest of Gary Alexander Carlson, 55, of Greene, for driving while suspended. He posted bond.