WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Nov. 2: At 9:49 p.m., police responded to a car-deer accident on Horton Road. Joseph Thomas Amsberry, 25, of Cedar Falls, was driving southbound in a 2006 Toyota Corolla when it struck a deer, causing minor damage.
Nov. 5: At 4:10 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the 400 block of First Avenue Northeast near the Bremer County Courthouse. Mary Adorine Kern, 88, of Waverly, was backing out of a parking space in a 2016 Chevrolet Impala LTZ when it struck a parked 2011 Chevrolet Silverado which was across the street, owned by Bruce and Kathryn Bremner. The Impala continued to move backwards into the adjacent yard. Kern told police she was waiting for a second vehicle in an adjacent space to back up, but then she proceeded. When the other vehicle started its reverse, Kern attempted to hit the brakes, but instead hit the accelerator. Both the Silverado and Impala sustained minor damage. A courthouse employee also provided a memory stick that had video of the accident. The yard, of which the property is listed for sale, had minimal damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Nov. 6: At 3:52 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Fareway parking lot. June Elizabeth Hoth, 69, of Waverly, was driving northbound in the lot in a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country, while Dalton Matthew Bunnell, 22, of Beacon, was preparing to back out of a parking space in a 2006 Saturn Vue. Bunnell did not see Hoth’s vehicle coming and hit the van, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries, and as it was private property, no citations were issued.
Nov. 7: At 12:30 p.m., police responded to the Lied Education Center on the Bremwood campus to take a report of a theft that occurred around noon Oct. 30. An investigation led to the referral of a juvenile male to Juvenile Court Services for fifth-degree theft.
• At 6:35 p.m., police responded to Walmart to take two reports of theft. An investigation led to the arrests of Zachary Scott Penning, 35, of Allison, for third-degree theft and Lacey Marie Ngirmidol, 31, also of Allison, for fifth-degree theft.
Nov. 8: At 1:10 p.m., police took a report of a theft from the Lied Center at Bremwood that occurred around 2:20 p.m. the previous day. An investigation led to the referral of a juvenile female to Juvenile Court Services for fifth-degree theft.
Nov. 9: At 4:49 p.m., police took a report of a female flopping on the ground in the 2300 block of Third Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Carol Rae Perdomo-Sarabia, 49, of Waverly, for public intoxication.
Nov. 10: At 8:55 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest at the driveway to Village Square Shopping Center. Barbara Kay Tatroe, 68, of Waverly, was northbound in the left lane driving a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe. Meanwhile, Christopher Allen Dix, 54, of Waverly, was turning right from the driveway in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and began to merge into the left lane so that he could make a left turn onto 10th Avenue Southwest. He didn’t see the Tahoe until the two vehicles collided, which caused minor damage to both. There were no injuries. Dix was cited for improper use of lanes.
Nov. 11: At 4:28 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Heritage Way and 10th Avenue Southwest. Shannon Brianna Hansen, 22, of Allison, was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta and was preparing to make a right turn onto 10th Avenue when she lost control on the snowy road, sliding into the stop sign and coming to rest at the northeast corner of the intersection. The car sustained minor damage, while damage to the sign was estimated at $150. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 4:23 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Third Avenue and Second Street Southeast. Taylor A. Smola, 26, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, was westbound on Third Avenue in a 2012 Ford Fusion, while Allen D. Stutzman, 19, of Fairbank, was northbound on Second Street in a 2006 Ford F-150 SuperCrew. The intersection is uncontrolled, and both drivers stated they had applied their brakes, but slid in the snow-covered streets, where they collided in the intersection. The Focus sustained disabling damage, while the truck had minor damage. Police were unable to determine who had the right-of-way, so no citations were filed. There also were no injuries.
• At 6:08 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on West Bremer Avenue at the Fareway driveway. Dawn Ellen Knudsen, 57, of Waverly, was preparing to pull out from the lot in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze turning left but did not see an eastbound 2012 Lincoln MKZ, driven by Maxwell Kanuchokike Chinnah, 27, of Waverly, who was approaching to turn into the lot. Knudsen turned into the MKZ, causing a collision. The Lincoln sustained disabling damage, while the Cruze took on minor damage. There were no injuries. Knudsen was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
Nov. 12: At 4:15 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Dollar Tree parking lot. Glenn Lewis Hatzky, 83, of Nashua, was northbound in the lot driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, when Molly Jeanne Hall, 39, of Clarksville, was backing out of her parking space in a 2014 Buick Enclave, which caused a collision and minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries, and since it was on private property, no citations.
• At 6:08 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident on Horton Road. Alisha Marie Stiles, 26, of Plainfield, was driving northbound in a 2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE when a deer ran into the passenger side of the vehicle, causing minor damage. There were no injuries.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 8: At 6 p.m, deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3 at Timber Road. Wendell Arnold Bohle, 72, of Sumner, was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
• At 6:06 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218 at mile marker 214. John Joseph Jones, 49, of Mason City, was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion when it struck a deer, causing approximately $8,000 in damage. The car was abandoned at the scene.
• At 6:16 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident in the 1000 block of County Road V-56. Joseph Edward Arens, 60, of Fredericksburg, was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,500 in damage.
Nov. 9: At 1:15 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 218. Conrad James Schipper, 23, of Cedar Rapids, was driving southbound in a 2003 Mazda B3000 truck and was maneuvering around the curve when he crossed into the left lane and onto the median side shoulder. He then overcorrected and lost traction, turning the vehicle sideways before rolling into the left ditch, coming to rest on its wheels, causing a total loss. The driver left the scene of the accident without contacting law enforcement. There were no injuries. Schipper was cited for having no insurance and failure to maintain control.
Nov. 10: At 5:32 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1800 block of Iowa Highway 3. Alan Wayne Bradley, 67, of Readlyn, was driving a 2018 Toyota Yaris westbound when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $12,000.
Nov. 11: At 5:22 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Iowa Highway 188. Thomas Gene Poppe, 57, of Waverly, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala when it struck a deer, resulting in damage estimated at $3,500.
Nov. 16: Deputies arrested Eric Douglas Gunderson, 46, of Cedar Falls, for second-offense OWI.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 11: At 5:09 p.m., deputies took a report of a theft in the 1000 block of Beaver Street in New Hartford. The reporting party stated someone had stolen some Social Security money. The case remains under investigation.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 16: At 5 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Dunkerton Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that Jackson Lewis, of Waterloo, was eastbound on Dunkerton Road and had crossed Highway 63 without noticing Dawn Barnes, of Fredericksburg, who was northbound, which caused a collision. Barnes sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by Denver ambulance. Lewis was not injured. Charges are pending.