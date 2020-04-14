WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 25: At 12:52 p.m., police were called to Walmart to take a report of theft that took place between noon Feb. 6 and noon March 20. An investigation led to the arrest of Cherisse Ward, of Marengo, for fifth-degree theft.
March 26: At 8:09 p.m., police took a report of shoplifting at Kwik Star that took place between 7:15 and 7:20 p.m. The case remains open.
April 1: At 2:46 p.m., police were dispatched to Lohe Hall on the Wartburg College campus for a smell of marijuana coming from a room. An investigation led to some drug paraphernalia being seized, but no charges filed at this time.
April 4: At 4:37 p.m., police took a report of a Bremwood resident assaulting staff. The resident was charged with assault causing bodily injury.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 22: Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Bladde Findling, 25, of Clarksville, for an equipment violation. An investigation led to a summons being issued to appear in court for driving while license barred.
March 27: At 7:44 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident at the southbound onramp to U.S. Highway 218 at Exit 198 south of Waverly. Seth Allen Howard, 22, of Waverly, was southbound on the ramp in a 2013 Ford Taurus, when it struck a deer, resulting in disabling damage estimated at $3,500.
March 31: Deputies arrested Andrew Michael Newell, 26, of Waterloo, on an arrest warrant for a probation violation with bail set at $5,000.
April 2: Deputies arrested Joseph Ken Sievers, 48, of Plainfield, for OWI.
April 4: At 8:13 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 2400 block of Iowa Highway 3. Michael Wayne Walker, 49, of Oelwein, was eastbound in a 2008 Ford F-150 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
April 5: Deputies arrested Brett Scott Leach, 30, of Sumner, on two counts of second-offense domestic abuse assault.
• At 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1300 block of 205th Street/County Road T-77. Timothy Wallace Stanfield, 51, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 1984 Chevrolet S-10 when he lost control and ran off the road to the right. Upon re-entering the roadway, a skid occurred, and the passenger-side rear wheel and tire came off the vehicle. The truck then left the roadway again to the right and slid into the ditch. A while later, the truck caught on fire and became fully engulfed, causing it to be a total loss. There were no injuries. Stanfield was cited for failure to maintain control.
April 6: At 4:20 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Frederick Karl HIlsenbeck, 64, of Arlington, was driving a 2008 Saturn Aurora when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
BUTLER COUNTY
HERIFF’S OFFICE
April 4: At 2:01 p.m., Parkersburg police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Iowa Highway 57. An investigation led to the arrest of April Simkins, 41, of Aplington, for first-offense OWI.
April 5: At 4:43 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of West Grove Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Nikolas Lane Bucknell, 21, of Plainfield, for first-offense OWI.
IOWA STATE PATROL
April 1: At 11:13 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and North Public Road in Shell Rock. Nicolle Berends, 28, of Allison, was westbound on Highway 3 in a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country and was making a left turn onto North Public Road, while Stephanie Lursen, 22, of Allison, was eastbound in a 2005 Pontiac G6. Berends did not see Lursen approach due to an eastbound semi turning north. The van turned in front of the Pontiac, causing a head-on collision with both vehicles becoming disabled and both drivers taken to Waverly Health Center, Berends by a private vehicle and Lursen by Waverly Ambulance. Assisting on scene were the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Shell Rock fire and first responders and the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement.